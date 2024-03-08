Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan celebrates community with charitable open day
As part of a celebration to thank its colleagues, their families, loyal customers and the local community, people were asked to donate a teddy in lieu of an entry fee.
During the event, which included an array of enjoyable activities for all ages, including music, games, a magician and a food truck serving authentic Italian pizza, all the collected teddy bears were packed into a Nissan ARIYA and donated to a local charity.
Kristian Spear, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying: "We were thrilled to host this open day as a gesture of our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us - our dedicated colleagues, their families, our valued customers, and the vibrant Halifax community.
“This day was about celebrating our collective spirit and giving back in a way that touches lives. It was wonderful to see the joy on children's faces, not just from the fun activities, but also from the knowledge that their donated teddy bears will bring comfort and happiness to others."
The open day exemplifies Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan's commitment to community engagement and social responsibility. It served as an opportunity not only to enjoy a day of fun and camaraderie but also to contribute to a charitable cause, reinforcing the dealership's role as a pillar of community support and generosity.