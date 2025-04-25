Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new restaurant and bar with space for 250 diners is preparing to open in Halifax.

The Firepit will be at Broad Street Plaza and is hoping to start welcoming people in August.

A recruitment advert has been posted on website Indeed for a general manager for the new eatery.

According to the advert: “The Firepit is a growing family business and our aim is to create a unique dining experience at affordable prices.

Broad Street Plaza

“We are committed to serving the best ingredients available in superbly-designed restaurants and cocktail bars.”

It also says: “Serving a plethora of food and beverages, here at The Firepit we like to ensure we go above and beyond when it comes to service.

"Whether this is explaining the 350 degree ‘steak on the stone’ or simply recommending a wine paring, we pride ourselves in exceeding customers’ expectations.”

There are several spaces currently to let at Broad Street Plaza including where Urban Burger was and TGI Fridays, which shut last year.