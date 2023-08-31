Broug's: Gorgeous gift and homeware shop in Calderdale town centre is closing down
A Hebden Bridge shop selling beautiful gifts from around the world is shutting.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Brough’s, on Market Street, has announced its last day of trading is today (Thursday, August 31).
In a post on social media, the shop’s owners said: “We're closing our doors after tomorrow, August 31.
"It will have been almost exactly three years that we've been on Market Street.
"We've loved it but not everything has to last forever.
"Please pop in today or tomorrow and grab a bargain!”