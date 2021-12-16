Builder’s donation brings festive cheer to Calderdale children’s charity

Calderdale Lighthouse received £500 from the Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, which donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK every month.

The funds were awarded from Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire and will help the group to purchase Christmas presents for young people in the community.

The group supports vulnerable and disadvantages families in the Calderdale area with by providing essential equipment, toys and clothing.

Calderdale Lighthouse preparing the festive gifts.

Diane Barker from Calderdale Lighthouse said: “Christmas is full of joy and excitement but for many families it can be personally and financially a very difficult time of the year.

“Last year we gave over 5,000 gifts to nearly 1,000 children and young people throughout our community, but this year fundraising has been really hard.

“We are immensely pleased to receive Persimmon Homes’ donation; it will help to make special memories for those families who so vitally need us at this time of the year.”

Under The Persimmon Homes Community Champions scheme, the West Yorkshire regional business provides financial support of up to £1,000 to two local charities or good causes, every month.