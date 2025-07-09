Building society closing its Halifax branch for 11 weeks

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
A building society has announced it is shutting its Halifax branch for nearly three months.

Leeds Building Society will close from 4.45pm on Friday, August 22 for 11 weeks.

It will reopen at 9.30am on Monday, November 10.

The closure, the firm says, is to give the branch a revamp.

The building society has warned customers its Halifax branch will close for a makeoverplaceholder image
The building society has warned customers its Halifax branch will close for a makeover

In a letter to customers, seen by the Courier, it says: “We love our branches as much as your do – so we’re giving your local one a makeover.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This means we’ll be closing our Halifax branch for 11 weeks.

"If you still want to visit a branch, the team at our Huddersfield branch will be happy to help you."

The Huddersfield branch is open from 9.30am until 4.45pm from Monday to Friday and between 9.30am and noon on the first Saturday of each month.

Customers can find alternative branches online by searching www.leedsbuildingsociety.co.uk/find-a-branch or by calling the building society on 03450 505075.

Related topics:HalifaxHuddersfield
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice