Building society closing its Halifax branch for 11 weeks
Leeds Building Society will close from 4.45pm on Friday, August 22 for 11 weeks.
It will reopen at 9.30am on Monday, November 10.
The closure, the firm says, is to give the branch a revamp.
In a letter to customers, seen by the Courier, it says: “We love our branches as much as your do – so we’re giving your local one a makeover.
"This means we’ll be closing our Halifax branch for 11 weeks.
"If you still want to visit a branch, the team at our Huddersfield branch will be happy to help you."
The Huddersfield branch is open from 9.30am until 4.45pm from Monday to Friday and between 9.30am and noon on the first Saturday of each month.
Customers can find alternative branches online by searching www.leedsbuildingsociety.co.uk/find-a-branch or by calling the building society on 03450 505075.