Building society closing its Halifax branch for 11 weeks

A building society has announced it is shutting its Halifax branch for nearly three months.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Building Society will close from 4.45pm on Friday, August 22 for 11 weeks.

It will reopen at 9.30am on Monday, November 10.

The closure, the firm says, is to give the branch a revamp.

The building society has warned customers its Halifax branch will close for a makeover

In a letter to customers, seen by the Courier, it says: “We love our branches as much as your do – so we’re giving your local one a makeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means we’ll be closing our Halifax branch for 11 weeks.

"If you still want to visit a branch, the team at our Huddersfield branch will be happy to help you."

The Huddersfield branch is open from 9.30am until 4.45pm from Monday to Friday and between 9.30am and noon on the first Saturday of each month.

Customers can find alternative branches online by searching www.leedsbuildingsociety.co.uk/find-a-branch or by calling the building society on 03450 505075.