Building Society in Halifax to hold digital focus event to help people manage money online

A free digital focus event is being held at Yorkshire Building Society in Halifax to help people navigate online and app-based banking.

The team from the Halifax branch of Yorkshire Building Society, on Corn Market, will be available between 10am and 12pm on Friday 7 March to help people become more confident with technology and support them to engage digitally with the Society’s website and app. The event is aimed at customers of all ages and abilities.

The team will also be able to talk through any worries or concerns that people might have about managing their money online.

Lizzie Szpara, Branch Manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Halifax said: “We’re holding this digital focus event to help our members become more confident about using online or app-based banking to manage their accounts with us.

“We know that some people struggle with using the web, so we are hoping that these free face-to-face sessions will help people build confidence to be able to use online sources to help complement our in-branch services.

“It’s a great opportunity to be shown how to set up online accounts easily and safely and talk through any worries or concerns that people might have when it comes to managing money online.”

Yorkshire Building Society is committed to closing the digital skills gap in its communities. For more information on the digital skills event call the Halifax branch on 01422 229168 or email [email protected].