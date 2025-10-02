Building used by used by 112-year-old Halifax bakery can be turned into flats
An application to convert the premises on Dundas Street, in King Cross, which used to be used by bakers P Wilkinson Ltd into four studio flats has been give the green light by Calderdale Council.
New window openings and a new entrance way will be created, and new walling will be installed at the front of the property.
The application says the flats will consist of one one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments.
The Courier reported earlier this year how the bakers – which was established in 1913 – had shut its shop on King Cross Road in King Cross and its stall in Halifax Borough Market.
According to a heritage statement submitted with the application: “The company ceased trading earlier this year.
"The building is not to be extended. Minor alterations are to be made to the external façade to form door and window openings. All other works are internal.”