Bus firm with Elland operating centre offers Wilko workers facing redundancy a guaranteed job interview

Bus operator Transdev is offering Wilko workers facing redundancy a guaranteed job interview following the collapse of the high street retailer.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
The bus operator, which has an operating centre in Elland, is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores – almost 150 of which will close in the next week, including several in Yorkshire.

The offer comes as Transdev steps up its high-profile recruitment campaign on buses and on social media, featuring its own teams supporting newcomers with their change of career to become a bus driver.

Bus firm offers Wilko workers facing redundancy a guaranteed job interview. Picture: Studio 3000
Transdev Training Manager Dale French said: “We’re naturally sad to hear the news about Wilko – they have stores in many of the communities we serve in Yorkshire, plus Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

“We’d like to offer all Wilko colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us. Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at all of our ten operating centres, including seven in North and West Yorkshire.

“We’ll teach newcomers how to drive a bus, and pay for their training on and off the road. We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start – especially those with retail experience who know how to give our customers a friendly welcome, every time.

“If you’re at Wilko and looking to change direction, we’re keen to meet you to talk about who we are, and what we can offer.”

