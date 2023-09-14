Watch more videos on Shots!

The bus operator, which has an operating centre in Elland, is issuing an open invitation to a guaranteed job interview to anyone with a driving licence who currently works at Wilko’s 400 stores – almost 150 of which will close in the next week, including several in Yorkshire.

The offer comes as Transdev steps up its high-profile recruitment campaign on buses and on social media, featuring its own teams supporting newcomers with their change of career to become a bus driver.

Bus firm offers Wilko workers facing redundancy a guaranteed job interview. Picture: Studio 3000

Transdev Training Manager Dale French said: “We’re naturally sad to hear the news about Wilko – they have stores in many of the communities we serve in Yorkshire, plus Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

“We’d like to offer all Wilko colleagues who hold a current driving licence a guaranteed interview for a driving role with us. Right now, we have opportunities to join our driving teams at all of our ten operating centres, including seven in North and West Yorkshire.

“We’ll teach newcomers how to drive a bus, and pay for their training on and off the road. We’re looking for people who love being the best and are ready to make a fresh start – especially those with retail experience who know how to give our customers a friendly welcome, every time.