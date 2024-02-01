Business: 808 Laser Clinic announces launch of second location in Halifax
808 Laser Clinic was founded by Saffron Biggs who originally launched the business and her first clinic in Leeds four years ago.
The new clinic, located at Dean Clough in Halifax, aims to cater to the growing 808 clientele who are from nearby areas.
Saffron said: ‘I’m excited about expanding my brand in this entirely new location, and growing up 15-minutes away from Dean Clough, it feels like I’m closer to home too.
“The new space mirrors the brand’s luxurious image and identity; with tall ceilings, exposed brick, and a wealth of character promising to provide clients with the same exceptional experience that has become synonymous with 808 Laser Clinic HQ in Leeds.”
Saffron continued: "Opening our second location in Halifax is a testament to the incredible journey we've had so far.
"We are thrilled to bring our expertise and cutting-edge treatments to this vibrant community, and it has meant so much to us to be welcomed with open arms too."
Saffron's journey into the laser industry began during her university studies when she started her own laser hair removal journey.
This experience sparked a passion for laser technology, leading her to establish 808 Laser Clinic.
The first location in Yeadon opened four years ago and quickly gained a reputation for excellence and marked the beginning of the clinic's growth.
808 Laser Clinic will offer its laser hair removal service at the new Halifax location.