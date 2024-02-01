Business: 808 Laser Clinic announces launch of second location in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

808 Laser Clinic was founded by Saffron Biggs who originally launched the business and her first clinic in Leeds four years ago.

The new clinic, located at Dean Clough in Halifax, aims to cater to the growing 808 clientele who are from nearby areas.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saffron Briggs, founder of 808 Laser Clinic and Training Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saffron said: ‘I’m excited about expanding my brand in this entirely new location, and growing up 15-minutes away from Dean Clough, it feels like I’m closer to home too.

“The new space mirrors the brand’s luxurious image and identity; with tall ceilings, exposed brick, and a wealth of character promising to provide clients with the same exceptional experience that has become synonymous with 808 Laser Clinic HQ in Leeds.”

Saffron continued: "Opening our second location in Halifax is a testament to the incredible journey we've had so far.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise and cutting-edge treatments to this vibrant community, and it has meant so much to us to be welcomed with open arms too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saffron's journey into the laser industry began during her university studies when she started her own laser hair removal journey.

This experience sparked a passion for laser technology, leading her to establish 808 Laser Clinic.

The first location in Yeadon opened four years ago and quickly gained a reputation for excellence and marked the beginning of the clinic's growth.