Business: Bam Bam's Vegan Kitchen in Halifax Borough Market announces it will close

A Halifax vegan lunch spot and take away is shutting.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 11:26am

Bam Bam’s, based in Halifax Borough Market, will close at the end of this month.

The business says it is “unable to continue the way things are at the minute”.

Its owner posted on social media yesterday to say: “It's been a beautiful 3 and half years but it's time for me to recharge, flit about and do my thing.

It is based in Halifax Borough Market
"I'll still be around to do some fun things here and there but I'm unable to continue the way things are at the minute.

"I'm working on getting some treats out before officially closing but you can find me in the lunch box this week and next week for now!”

The food business has a stall in Halifax Borough Market where people can sit and eat and also offers a take away service.

It sells plant-based vegan Filipino and Yorkshire food.

