Craig Whittaker, MP for the Calder Valley, says the decision to extend the alcohol duty freeze for a further six months will help pubs, distilleries, and breweries across the area.

The current alcohol duty freeze was announced in the Autumn Budget 2021 and was expected to come to an end on February 1, 2023.

Now it has been extended for six months, aiming to give the alcohol industry more time to prepare for the new tax system expected to come in next year.

Mr Whittaker, a member of the Conservative Party, said: “As the hospitality sector recovers from the pandemic and faces higher energy prices, it is right we stand by our pubs, distilleries and breweries across the whole of the UK and Calder Valley.

“That is why I welcome the announcement from the Government that alcohol duty will be frozen for a further six months, as part of a larger commitment to radically simplify the tax system and slash red tape.

“This action will give pubs, breweries and industry representatives more time to get ready for the new, alcohol tax system due to come in next year.”

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Cartlidge, added: “The alcohol sector is vital to our great country’s social fabric.”

The new alcohol tax system will mean the higher a drink’s strength, the higher the duty.

There will be new reliefs made available for small craft brewers.