Greener Mail will be one of the few UK providers to offer large scale, national carbon-balanced direct mail and leaflet distribution as well as carbon-balanced packaging for ethical e-commerce pick and pack businesses using paper which has been responsibly sourced and has had all emissions associated with its production offset by the World Land Trust (WLT).

The award-winning, multi-million-pound turnover Flow Group, based in Brighouse, has created the offering for businesses who want to make an immediate positive impact on the environment and is in contrast to other initiatives such as tree planting, which take at least 20 years to offset emissions – too long to contribute towards the UK’s net zero targets of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Flow head of sales and marketing, Andrew Robinson, said: “Greener Mail will empower environmentally-conscious brands to make an instant positive impact rather than investing in green measures, such as tree-planting, which will offer too little, too late for our planet.

Flow senior leadership team

“With the launch of Greener Mail, we are setting a new standard in the print marketing industry.