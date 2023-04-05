Stefanie Hopkins

From its heritage in PR, the agency has evolved over the years to offer a range of communications services, from social media campaigns to SEO content and digital marketing, to help businesses build audiences, build brand desire and ultimately drive sustained and successful business growth.

To support its repositioning, account director Tom Coates will take on the role of head of digital to expand the agency’s SEO offering and support businesses who want to grow their online presence and increase their digital footprint.

With 12 years of experience in the field of SEO and digital PR, Tom will provide effective SEO techniques and strategies that will help businesses improve their search engine rankings, drive more traffic to their website, and ultimately increase their revenue.

As part of his role, he will implement on-site and off-site link-building strategies and coordinate content, design, paid social media and other digital marketing activities.

Speaking about the repositioning, MD Stefanie Hopkins said: “Our expertise lies in crafting brand messages, influencing opinions and building trust. That includes uncovering the best ways of getting businesses noticed.

“The media landscape has evolved hugely over the past few years and new forms of content and social media communities are being used to amplify editorial and reach new audiences.

“We can help brands navigate this ever-changing and evermore crowded landscape of media and social channels, complicated content formats and customer touchpoints, to become publishers and create their own content, media and communities.

“For us that means a sharp focus on creating content to work across earned, owned and social media with a new name, which we feel better conveys this to clients while keeping the core values and purpose of PR at the heart of what we do.”