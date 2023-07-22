Business: BT to visit Halifax ahead of roll out of new home phone service

Having started in the East Midlands, BT is now moving on to Yorkshire and the Humber.

The upgrade is to “future-proof the UK’s landlines is essential and will replace technology that is fast becoming obsolete”.

Customers in Yorkshire and the Humber will be contacted at least four weeks in advance before making the switch, to ensure they are ready to move to Digital Voice.

View of Halifax, from Beacon Hill

Vicky Hicks, Senior Engagement Manager at BT, said: “BT customers in Yorkshire and the Humber will benefit from a tried and tested service, with around two million BT customers already having made the switch and benefitting from the many advantages of digital home phones from advanced scam call filtering capabilities to crystal-clear call audio.

“For almost everyone, moving to Digital Voice will be a simple and free transition with no home installation work required. If you feel you need additional support with the transition or you think you are vulnerable, please do tell us. We will be with you every step of the way.”

BT will tour 12 towns and cities over the course of August, including Halifax, to ensure customers across Yorkshire and the Humber can speak to BT staff and try out the new technology for themselves.

