Business: Calderdale law firm Wilkinson Woodward expands with new appointment

Calderdale law firm Wilkinson Woodward Solicitors has welcomed a new addition to its expanding Family Law team.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 1 min read

Katarzyna (Kasia) Zatorski has a wealth of experience in family law, specifically in matters concerning children and domestic abuse, and most recently worked at Truth Legal, where she established the firm’s Family Department.

Following her graduation from the University of Huddersfield in 2012, Kasia worked for Sheffield-based Wosskow Brown before starting a training contract at Benjamin Roberts in Halifax. Upon qualification, she joined Ramsdens Solicitors, from where she moved to Truth Legal.

In her new role, Kasia will form part of Wilkinson Woodward’s Family Law team, which deals with all aspects of family law, divorce, children, cohabitation, and domestic violence, and which has a fantastic reputation across not only Halifax, Huddersfield and Brighouse, but throughout Yorkshire and beyond. In addition, she will continue to work closely with various Polish and English organisations and charities to assist victims of domestic abuse across England and Wales.

Katarzyna (Kasia) Zatorski
Commenting on her appointment, managing director Maureen Cawthorn said: “We are delighted to welcome Kasia to the Wilkinson Woodward family. She has extensive experience in family law, and we believe her skills and insight will unlock significant value for both our firm and our clients.”

Kasia’s appointment comes as Wilkinson Woodward is experiencing a period of strong growth as a result of unprecedented demand for its services.

Kasia said: “I am thrilled to be joining Wilkinson Woodward and look forward to making a lasting contribution to both the team and the communities we serve.”

