The White Rabbit Restaurant, at White Hart Fold, will shut for good in March because of the cost of living crisis.

Posting on its website, owners David and Robyn Gledhill said the final evening of opening will take place on Saturday, March 4.

"It was always our dream to open a restaurant but nothing is forever and we are remaining positive, onwards and upwards,” they said.

The White Rabbit Restaurant in Todmorden in shutting

“Since we opened in October 2015 we have weathered so much in Todmorden. Floods, harsh winters, Covid - the list goes on but ends with the cost of living.

"As so many others in our industry, we simply can’t out run the rising costs anymore. We need to do what’s right in business and for us.

"This decision has been hard - we have given it our all, made some amazing friends and memories in along the way. The achievements we will cherish and we hope the town’s hospitality scene revives.

"We ask kindly that anyone who has vouchers gets booked in to use them and anyone who wants to come to enjoy our tasting menus before we depart gets booked in for a table - we want to go out on a high.

"Finally, we want to thank all our wonderful suppliers and all of the staff that have worked for us over the years. We couldn’t have done it without your unwavering support.”

The announcement comes less than a week after another Todmorden restaurant – Yakumama, on Rochdale Road – announced it was shutting at the end of this month.