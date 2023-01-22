As reported by the Courier, Calder Valley Tree Services were left devastated earlier this month when raiders took chainsaws, blowers, power tools and climbing equipment from their unit.

The theft happened one night and saw them left without all their vital tools.

But the firm has posted ton social media his evening (Sunday) that they are now able to get back to work.

Calder Valley Tree Services are now back to work

It said: “We would like to say a big thank you to our customers who have been amazing and patient and to everyone who has offered kind words, supported us and not forgetting the few local firms who offered to loan us equipment following the robbery

"We are pleased to say we are back to work tomorrow, ready to catch up and finally make a start on what will be a busy 2023.”