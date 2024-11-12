Business closing: Luxury chocolate shop in Calderdale tourist town shuts as owner announces semi-retirement

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST

A Hebden Bridge shop selling handmade chocolate has closed.

The Yorkshire Chocolate Company, on Bridge Gate, has shut after the owner decided to take semi-retirement.

The store posted: “With a heavy heart, we will be closing our beloved little shop.

"We would like to thank each and every one of you for your custom and loyalty over the years.

"It has been a privilege to get to know you as friends.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported us over the years.”

