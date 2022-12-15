News you can trust since 1853
Business: Date revealed for when current Halifax town centre Tesco will shut - and where a new one will open

Tesco has revealed the date its store in Halifax town centre will close.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Express store on Market Street will shut on Friday, January 6, 2023.

And it has confirmed a new Tesco Express will open not too far away – on Southgate.

The Courier reported back in June that the Market Street shop would be closing, and that Tesco was looking to open a new shop at what used to be Poundworld, on the corner of Southgate and King Edward Street.

Tesco is opening a new store nearby
