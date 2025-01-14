Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Halifax town centre’s cafes has gone up for sale.

The Gate, in Westgate Arcade, is open as usual but has been added to the market for £45,000.

The cafe is very close to The Piece Hall, and the listing on property website Rightmove points to the fact that the business is fully-licensed and could open during the evening when the summer concerts take place at the historic landmark.

The listing also says the current owner has had the cafe – which it says enjoys an “excellent reputation” - since 2007.

The Gate in Westgate Arcade, Halifax, is up for sale

"Very exciting opportunity to acquire this popular and very profitable coffee shop located in Halifax town centre,” adds the listing.

"In addition, the Victoria Theatre is close by which again attracts many and there is a fabulous opportunity to open and take advantage of the many shows/events that take place throughout the year. "

For more details, contact estate agent Ernest Wilson on 0113 2382900.