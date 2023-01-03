News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Business: Good news for engaged couples - this new bridal shop is opening in Halifax town centre

A new bridal shop is opening in Halifax town centre.

By Sarah Fitton
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 10:50am

Eva Joyce Bridal is on Horton Street and is understood to be opening this Thursday (January 5).

The luxury bridal designer offers creations which originate and are designed in Yorkshire.

Hide Ad

The business says it has stylists trained to get to know each bride on a personal level so they can help each one make their dress choice.

The new shop is on Horton Street
Most Popular

It will also offer a host of bridal accessories.

For more information visit https://evajoycebridal.com/ or email [email protected] .

Hide Ad
Read More
Pictures: See inside what used to be Halifax Magistrates Court - now you can lea...