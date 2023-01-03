Business: Good news for engaged couples - this new bridal shop is opening in Halifax town centre
A new bridal shop is opening in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 10:50am
Eva Joyce Bridal is on Horton Street and is understood to be opening this Thursday (January 5).
The luxury bridal designer offers creations which originate and are designed in Yorkshire.
The business says it has stylists trained to get to know each bride on a personal level so they can help each one make their dress choice.
It will also offer a host of bridal accessories.
For more information visit https://evajoycebridal.com/ or email [email protected] .