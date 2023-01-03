Eva Joyce Bridal is on Horton Street and is understood to be opening this Thursday (January 5).

The luxury bridal designer offers creations which originate and are designed in Yorkshire.

The business says it has stylists trained to get to know each bride on a personal level so they can help each one make their dress choice.

The new shop is on Horton Street

It will also offer a host of bridal accessories.

For more information visit https://evajoycebridal.com/ or email [email protected] .