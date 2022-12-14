The Oddy’s at King Cross will close on January 20 after what it has described as “a hard couple of years” for the pub trade.

It has posted on Facebook: “It's been a hard couple of years for all of us in this business so it's with a heavy heart that I've made the decision to close the Oddy’s in January.

"Our last evening will be January 20 so please join me on a trip down memory lane last night of Oddy’s.”