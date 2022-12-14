Business: Halifax pub will shut next month 'after hard couple of years'
A Halifax pub is shutting next month.
By Sarah Fitton
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Oddy’s at King Cross will close on January 20 after what it has described as “a hard couple of years” for the pub trade.
It has posted on Facebook: “It's been a hard couple of years for all of us in this business so it's with a heavy heart that I've made the decision to close the Oddy’s in January.
"Our last evening will be January 20 so please join me on a trip down memory lane last night of Oddy’s.”