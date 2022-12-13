Rainbow Trout Films scooped the prizes in the 2022 NYX Awards, which celebrates different variations of marketing and production content.

There were more than 1,200 entries for the contest but Rainbow Trout Films – based at Albion Street Studios in Halifax town centre - was chosen to win for content they created for client Enesco.

“It’s a fantastic result for both ourselves and our client, Enesco,” said Rainbow Trout Films Creative Director James Mellor.

Rainbow Trout Films with their awards

"We’re super proud of what we achieved, especially in the timescale that we had. Winning these gold awards is the icing on the cake.”

Rainbow Trout Films was founded in 2010 by James to produce corporate, documentary and video production for their clients.

