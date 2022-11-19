Disco Kitchen, in George Square, has said on social media that this is its last weekend.

The popular eaterie has become well known in the town since opening in 2020 and its hot dogs, sourdough pizzas, artisan salads and sandwiches have proved a huge hit.

They have also hosted DJs and offered different theme nights.

The restaurant took part in the first episode of a spin-off TV series of the Channel 4 classic Come Dine with Me earlier this year.

Customers have reacted to the news with sadness, with one posting: “Have a great one! Will miss your food.”

Another posted: “Best shawarmas and poutine fries, you guys are the best.”

And one posted: “Such a great addition to the Halifax hospitality scene. Will miss you guys but look forward to whatever you decide to do next.”