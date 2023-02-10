News you can trust since 1853
Business: Milkshake shop in Halifax town centre The Milk Bar is shutting

A shop selling all kinds of tasty treats in Halifax town centre is shutting.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Milk Bar in The Old Arcade is closing its doors and is now up for sale.

A spokesperson for the business said it may open during next week – but that would be the last time before it shuts for good.

She said rising costs and a drop in footfall had led to the closure.

The business is up for sale
The 50s-inspired milkshake parlour had sold cakes and hot drinks as well as a variety of sweet-inspired milkshakes.

Halifax