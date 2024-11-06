Business: New deli and coffee shop is set to open its doors in Brighouse town centre

A new artisan sandwich and coffee shop is set to open up in Brighouse town centre.

Reubens Deli is located on Bradford Road and is the creation of Tom Simpson and Dom Jakes.

"My business partner Dom and I used to work together, we discovered we share a passion, not just for food, but big New York deli style sandwiches," said Tom.

Owners Tom Simpson and Dom Jakes, at Reubens Deli.

"We would create these delicious dishes that were like works of art.

"We decided to put our heads together and open our own business. We looked into food trucks, local markets, empty shops but nothing seemed right.

"Then one day, we were talking to Liv, from Liv's Bakes and Cakes, and she told us she was moving to a new shop.

"The stars aligned and here we are."

New Reubens Deli and Coffee shop, Bradford Road, Brighouse.

The shop on Bradford Road was home to Liv's Bakes and Cakes until last month when the business moved to a bigger premises on Commercial Street.

Reubens Deli will offer New York deli style sandwiches as well as homemade bakes, confectionery and barista coffee. Tom added: "To be honest it's about being our own bosses and taking control of our future.

"We will be making as much as we can from scratch, from roasting the meats to pickling the veg.

"We know what we like and hopefully others will too!"

The business will be opening its doors on Wednesday, November 13 at 9am.

