One Beyond, a new UK discount store, has opened a new store in Halifax.

Created by the original founders of Poundworld Retail Ltd, the Barnsley-based value retailer has opened a new store at Crossley Retail Park.

One Beyond will feature over 4,000 products for £1 as well as hundreds of products hat go beyond £1.

The store with stock a range items including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys and tech accessories, home and pet supplies.

One Beyond has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the store, creating 30 local retail jobs for the town.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: “We’re really pleased to be opening our first store in Halifax in a popular town location.