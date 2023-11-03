News you can trust since 1853
Business: New discount retailer opens a new store in Halifax

One Beyond, a new UK discount store, has opened a new store in Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:22 GMT
Created by the original founders of Poundworld Retail Ltd, the Barnsley-based value retailer has opened a new store at Crossley Retail Park.

One Beyond will feature over 4,000 products for £1 as well as hundreds of products hat go beyond £1.

The retailer will open a new store at Crossley Retail ParkThe retailer will open a new store at Crossley Retail Park
The store with stock a range items including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys and tech accessories, home and pet supplies.

One Beyond has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the store, creating 30 local retail jobs for the town.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: “We’re really pleased to be opening our first store in Halifax in a popular town location.

“We offer thousands of exciting products that would usually be more expensive elsewhere, so we hope that our low prices will benefit the local community.”

