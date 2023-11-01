Business: New discount retailer set to open new store in Halifax later this week

One Beyond, a new UK discount store, will open a new store in Halifax on Friday, November 3 at 10am.

Created by the original founders of Poundworld Retail Ltd, the Barnsley-based value retailer will open a new store at Crossley Retail Park.

One Beyond will feature over 4,000 products for £1 as well as hundreds of products hat go beyond £1.

The store with stock a range items including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys and tech accessories, home and pet supplies.

One Beyond has invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the store, creating 30 local retail jobs for the town.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: “We’re really pleased to be opening our first store in Halifax in a popular town location.