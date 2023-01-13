EarthThings, on Huddersfield Road, was opened by Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher and MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker.

Run by husband and wife Lisa and Andy Parr, the new business has announced it will be supporting Overgate Hospice and funding new library books for St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy in Elland.

Andy said, "We really want EarthThings to be part of the local community.

Florist April Thorley Florist, Earth Things Florist owner Lisa Parr EarthThings, Calderdale Mayor Angie Gallagher and MP Craig Whittaker

"Through partnerships with St Patrick's and Overgate Hospice, we want to ensure these two vital parts of our community thrive.

"It's about the circular economy for us. The more we can put back into the community, the more we can push our local plan to ensure Elland as a whole community thrives.”

The florist is also planning to create an online hub to help small independent retailers market and network online.