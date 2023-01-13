News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Business: New florist opens in Calderdale town

A new florist has opened in Elland

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

EarthThings, on Huddersfield Road, was opened by Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher and MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker.

Run by husband and wife Lisa and Andy Parr, the new business has announced it will be supporting Overgate Hospice and funding new library books for St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy in Elland.

Hide Ad

Andy said, "We really want EarthThings to be part of the local community.

Florist April Thorley Florist, Earth Things Florist owner Lisa Parr EarthThings, Calderdale Mayor Angie Gallagher and MP Craig Whittaker
Most Popular

"Through partnerships with St Patrick's and Overgate Hospice, we want to ensure these two vital parts of our community thrive.

"It's about the circular economy for us. The more we can put back into the community, the more we can push our local plan to ensure Elland as a whole community thrives.”

Hide Ad

The florist is also planning to create an online hub to help small independent retailers market and network online.

To find out more about the business, visit https://earththings.florist/

CalderdaleMayorCalder Valley