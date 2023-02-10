Business: New nightclub opening in Halifax town centre
A brand new nightclub is opening in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 4:41pm
Top Club is opening where Scene used to be at Wards End.
It will be opening on Friday and Saturday nights from Saturday, February 25.
Danny T will be performing on the opening night, with support from DJ Jordz, Joe Q, Kurt Grizz and James Nicholas.
The club is promising a new 30-speaker sound system, light shows, lasers and a big screen.