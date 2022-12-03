Business: New retro games arcade almost ready to open in Halifax town centre
A new Halifax town centre games arcade is offering visitors the chance to step back in time.
Retro Station is getting ready to open its doors at Wards End, offering the chance to play thousands of games from decades gone by.
Their signage is now up and they are hoping to open soon.
They will have more than 15,000 games to play as well as driving machines, a dance machine, basketball and more.
It is also planning to serve refreshments.