Retro Station is getting ready to open its doors at Wards End, offering the chance to play thousands of games from decades gone by.

Their signage is now up and they are hoping to open soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will have more than 15,000 games to play as well as driving machines, a dance machine, basketball and more.

Signage is now up for the new business

It is also planning to serve refreshments.

For more, search Retro Station Halifax on Facebook.