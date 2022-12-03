News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Business: New retro games arcade almost ready to open in Halifax town centre

A new Halifax town centre games arcade is offering visitors the chance to step back in time.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 8:37pm

Retro Station is getting ready to open its doors at Wards End, offering the chance to play thousands of games from decades gone by.

Their signage is now up and they are hoping to open soon.

Hide Ad

They will have more than 15,000 games to play as well as driving machines, a dance machine, basketball and more.

Signage is now up for the new business

Most Popular

It is also planning to serve refreshments.

For more, search Retro Station Halifax on Facebook.

Hide Ad
Read More
Eating out: Meet the man behind new Halifax town centre restaurant - which only ...
HalifaxFacebook