Business: New Scandinavian-inspired cafe bar to open in Calderdale village
A new Scandinavian-inspired coffee bar is coming to part of Calderdale.
Scandic House will open soon in West Vale, serving a feast of tasty food and drinks including Danish-style open smørrebrød sandwiches.
It is also promising a vast selection of artisan baked goods and delicious coffee and other hot drinks.
By night, the premises on Stainland Road will open as a cosy bar offering a selection of Scandinavian beers and fine wines as well as a specially-selected choice of cheeses and charcuterie boards.
The business has posted on its social page: “We can’t wait to share with you our love of Nordic culture and flavour with you.
"Follow us for more information, updates, opening date and special events.”
An opening date for the new cafe bar has not yet been revealed.
For more information and updates about the new venture, search for Scandic House on Facebook and other social media platforms.