Retro Station plans to start welcoming people to its renovated premises at Wards End on Wednesday, December 28.

It will be open from Wednesday to Friday next week, between noon and 10pm.

Entry is £15 per adult, £10 per child or £40 family ticket for two adults and two children.

The new arcade will open next week

They will have a staggering 15,000 computer games to play from days gone by, as well as driving machines, a dance machine, basketball and more.

It is also planning to serve refreshments.

