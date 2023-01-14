The Weavers Arms, on Blind Lane in Todmorden, says it will shut it doors on Saturday, January 21.

The team there says the closure is being made “with a heavy heart and the greatest sadness”.

"Due to circumstances out of our control we have been left in a position that only leaves us one option and that is us having to say goodbye to our beloved pub along with all of our customers and friends,” they posted on Facebook.

The Weavers Arms in Todmorden

"The Weavers has brought us lots of ups and downs over the last nine years - from floods to Covid and the all the rest – but the thing that got us through every single obstacle was all of you - our wonderful customers past and present.

"Once again we would like to say a huge thank you for your support over the years and hopefully we will see you again soon – watch this space!”

The Courier reported on Friday how The White Rabbit Restaurant, at White Hart Fold in Todmorden, will close for good in March because of the cost of living crisis.

And Todmorden restaurant – Yakumama, on Rochdale Road – has announced it is shutting at the end of this month.

All the announcements have been made within days of each other.

Earlier today (Saturday) board game coffee shop The Boardroom, on Rochdale Road in Todmorden, made a plea for people to support the town’s remaining hospitality businesses – or risk losing them too.

They posted on social media: “Tough times are hitting Todmorden businesses and residents.

"Just a little reminder to use or lose your local businesses.

"We’ve seen all too much lately how tough things are and seeing friends like Yakumama, The White Rabbit, The Weavers planning to close.

"We are open today and all weekend, and every day from Wednesdays through to Mondays.

