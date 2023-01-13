Sovereign Lubricants wants to change the use of premises at Soveriegn House, Crowtrees Lane, from general industrial use to a convenience food store.

A heritage assessment by ID Planning, submitted with the application to Calderdale Council, says the company seeks to convert use of the current building to provide a Sainsbury’s Local Convenience store, “to serve local residents’ top up shopping needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full application – number 22/01334/FUL – also seeks to extend the existing building, create car parking and associated works.

The Sovereign site at Crowtrees Lane, Rastrick. Picture: Google

The proposed development will extend north the eastern side of the existing building to form the sales area and public entrance, says the statement.

The site does not contain any designated heritage assets and does not lie within a conservation area, but does form part of the wider setting of nearby Grade II listed cottages and Grade II gritstone, it also says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Design of the extension is proposed to be modern - with grey metal cladding to the exterior walls and a flat roof, with the proposed design led by the proposed operator, Sainsbury’s Local Convenience store.

A transport statement accompanying the report, drawn up by Andrew Moseley Associates, says the site is in an accessible location with good access to sustainable transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also claims traffic generated as a result of the development would not be material.

The planning application for the store is available to view and comment on via Calderdale Council’s online planning portal.