Business: Salterhebble Hill McDonald's reopens following ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign
and live on Freeview channel 276
Owned and operated by Franchisee, Pritpal Singh, the Halifax restaurant is one of the first in West Yorkshire to undergo a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign.
Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew rooms which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take breaks.
Pritpal Singh, who owns and operates fifteen McDonald’s restaurants across Yorkshire, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Halifax, Salterhebble Hill restaurant - especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year.
"The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone.
"It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Salterhebble Hill restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff as they will help make their jobs a little easier.”
While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.
With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counters, the revamp will offer a “more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal”.