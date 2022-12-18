News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
New Indian restaurant Spice Delight, Halifax. From the left, Vikas Gupta, Narendar Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

Business: See inside new Halifax town centre Indian restaurant and bar Spice Delight

A new Indian restaurant and bar has opened in Halifax town centre.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago

Spice Delight, on Princess Street, is already receiving rave reviews.

Vikas Gupta, who runs the restaurant with Gurwinder Singh, said: "So far, so good.

"Everyone has liked the food.

"We used to run a restaurant in Bradford and decided to open one in Halifax.

"It's near to where I live at Odsal Top, and my wife used to work at Nestle.

"We want to provide Indian cuisine at a restaurant for the community of Halifax.”

1. Business: See inside new Halifax town centre Indian restaurant and bar Spice Delight

The new restaurant and bar is on Princess Street

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

2. Business: See inside new Halifax town centre Indian restaurant and bar Spice Delight

It has received rave reviews so far

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

3. Business: See inside new Halifax town centre Indian restaurant and bar Spice Delight

It offers authentic Indian food

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales

4. Business: See inside new Halifax town centre Indian restaurant and bar Spice Delight

Inside the brand new restaurant and bar

Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
HalifaxBradford