A new Indian restaurant and bar has opened in Halifax town centre.

Spice Delight, on Princess Street, is already receiving rave reviews.

Vikas Gupta, who runs the restaurant with Gurwinder Singh, said: "So far, so good.

"Everyone has liked the food.

"We used to run a restaurant in Bradford and decided to open one in Halifax.

"It's near to where I live at Odsal Top, and my wife used to work at Nestle.

"We want to provide Indian cuisine at a restaurant for the community of Halifax.”

