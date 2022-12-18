Business: See inside new Halifax town centre Indian restaurant and bar Spice Delight
A new Indian restaurant and bar has opened in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago
Spice Delight, on Princess Street, is already receiving rave reviews.
Vikas Gupta, who runs the restaurant with Gurwinder Singh, said: "So far, so good.
"Everyone has liked the food.
"It's near to where I live at Odsal Top, and my wife used to work at Nestle.
"We want to provide Indian cuisine at a restaurant for the community of Halifax.”
