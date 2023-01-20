Two close friends have realised their dream of opening their own coffee shop in Hebden Bridge.

Georgia Brown, from Ripponden, and Jemma Barraclough, from Barkisland, are the pair behind The Excited Goat, on Crown Street.

The friends met 10 years ago while working in a restaurant and have always talked about running a cafe together.

When the pandemic hit, they started to put their plan into action and began looking for potential premises.

They found the Crown Street site and knew it was right for them.

"We’ve always wanted to open in Hebden Bridge because it’s always busy and it’s a nice area,” said Georgia.

"We started looking, found this building and everything fell into place.”

Their aim, said Georgia, is to provide excellent coffee and food made from locally-sourced ingrediants.

"We have a really nice atmosphere and are dog-friendly,” she added.

"The reaction so far has been really positive. Everyone has been really nice and we’ve been busy.”

