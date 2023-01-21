It used to be a bank but now this Hebden Bridge building has become an exciting new cocktail and wine bar.

The premises on Crown Street, in the town centre, has undergone a transformation to create a stunning, luxurious and inviting venue – The Vaule Hebden.

The name comes from the building’s former life, when it housed the Hebden Bridge branch of NatWest.

On an evening, there is a range of cocktails, beers and vegan wines on offer, and during the day, delicious coffee and cakes.

It is even dog-friendly.

The bar opened at the end of the November but will hold its official opening from noon on Saturday, January 28.

Mayor of Hebden Royd Jane Hoyle will be there and there will be live music to enjoy.

Manger Andy Pritchard, said: “Everyone likes it so far. People have been enjoying it.”

For more information search for The Vault Hebden on Facebook.

