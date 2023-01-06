People were queuing up to be the first inside Halifax town centre’s new Tesco today.

The new Tesco Express opened on Southgate this morning (Friday).

Store Manager Rhian Lilles said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our new Express store and helping to serve the local community.

"We want to offer great value to our customers and the benefits of Tesco Clubcard and Clubcard pricing.

“We’ve got colleagues joining the team from the local area. We know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community.”

The Courier reported back in June that Tesco’s store on Market Street shop would be closing and the supermarket was looking to open a new shop at what used to be Poundworld, on the corner of Southgate and King Edward Street.

Tesco says supporting the community is hugely important to the supermarket and its colleagues, and over the last five years the supermarket’s customers in Calderdale have helped to raise £351,394 for 144 groups and good causes through its blue token voting scheme, known as Tesco Community Grants.

Since its launch in 2015, The Tesco Community Food Connection Scheme has also donated 289,887 meals to charities in the area. The scheme has ensured no surplus food goes to waste from Tesco stores and distribution centres.

Any local groups that would benefit from Tesco Community Grants funding are encouraged to apply by visiting www.tescocommunitygrants.org.uk/

The new Tesco will be open 6am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

