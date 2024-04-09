Business: See inside the new bridal shop that's opening at Dean Clough in Halifax

Wed4Less is located at Axminster Mill, where Jack Wills was previously housed, and features a variety of wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses.

Beth Sykes, manager of Wed4Less, said: “We have a huge selection of stunning latest design new wedding dresses in sizes 6-32; so you will be sure to find the one.

"We want to make sure that each bride who visits us has the best experience while looking for her perfect wedding dress or her bridesmaid dresses.

“Our amazing consultants are on hand to give you the best service that you deserve."

For more information visit www.wed4less.co.uk/halifax

1 . New bridal shop New bridal shop in Dean Clough, Wed4Less. The shop is in the old Jack Wills building, Axminster Mill Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales

