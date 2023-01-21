Artichoke – a vegan food and zero-waste shop, deli and greengrocers in Ryburn Buildings in Sowerby Bridge – says customers and friends have been rallying round to help the team carry on.

But the shop has made a plea for others to show their support as some other businesses announce their closures.

Artichoke posted on Facebook: “We mentioned that we were considering closing before Christmas.

"The good news is that a bunch of customers/friends who value the shop intervened and offered their various skills and time to try and help us stay open so we will try to do so, as long as we can.

"The future may include rationalising stock, writing a new business plan, working on interweb presence, possible new directions, and even possibly a crowdfunder for remodelling to change priorities.

"If you have any skills, time, knowledge, advice to offer to keep us afloat, we would love to hear from you.

"In the meantime, what we really need from you is your custom and soon!

"We want to get to the next phase. There are so many amazing small businesses closing, or cutting back, or trying to find ways to keep a lid on finances.

"The response to our own struggles has been amazing, with so many people acknowledging how important Artichoke is to them and to the community of Sowerby Bridge and beyond.

"We really want to continue!

"We look forward to seeing you soon. Thank you for all your custom and support.”

