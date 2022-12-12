News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sharon Stansfield and Stan in their new goth shop in the Piece Hall, Beet13Juice

Business: Take a look inside the newest - and most alternative - shop in Halifax's Piece Hall

Fans of the new Netflix series Wednesday are sure to like the newest shop to open in The Piece Hall.

By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago

Beet13juice opened its doors on Saturday, selling goth and alternative clothing, bags, jewellery and other accessories.

It is on the top floor of the historic building above its sister shop, Jitterbug Jean.

Owner Sharon Stansfield has had so much success with Jitterbug Jean – and so many requests for darker clothing from her customers – she is expanding by opening Beet13juice.

"I needed more space,” she said.

"The alternative clothing is popular – people love it.

"We have people coming from Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool who have seen the shop online and decided to come and visit.

"Then they come and discover The Piece Hall.”

Jitterbug Jean, which opened when The Piece Hall reopened five years ago, will still be open, selling rockabilly and vintage clothing.

For more information about all of the shops an events at the Piece Hall visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

Undefined: readMore

1. Business: Take a look inside the newest - and most alternative - shop in Halifax's Piece Hall

New goth shop in the Piece Hall, Beet13Juice

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales

2. Business: Take a look inside the newest - and most alternative - shop in Halifax's Piece Hall

Sharon Stansfield and Stan in their new goth shop in the Piece Hall, Beet13Juice

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales

3. Business: Take a look inside the newest - and most alternative - shop in Halifax's Piece Hall

Inside the new shop at The Piece Hall

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

4. Business: Take a look inside the newest - and most alternative - shop in Halifax's Piece Hall

New goth shop in the Piece Hall, Beet13Juice

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
HalifaxNetflixLiverpool