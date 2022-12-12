Fans of the new Netflix series Wednesday are sure to like the newest shop to open in The Piece Hall.

Beet13juice opened its doors on Saturday, selling goth and alternative clothing, bags, jewellery and other accessories.

It is on the top floor of the historic building above its sister shop, Jitterbug Jean.

Owner Sharon Stansfield has had so much success with Jitterbug Jean – and so many requests for darker clothing from her customers – she is expanding by opening Beet13juice.

"I needed more space,” she said.

"The alternative clothing is popular – people love it.

"We have people coming from Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool who have seen the shop online and decided to come and visit.

"Then they come and discover The Piece Hall.”

Jitterbug Jean, which opened when The Piece Hall reopened five years ago, will still be open, selling rockabilly and vintage clothing.

For more information about all of the shops an events at the Piece Hall visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

