Business to close: Hebden Bridge shop to shut after more than 12 years in business
Anya Rose Ladies Clothing on Crown Street is hosting a closing down sale ahead of the closure.
The ladies fashion boutique shared on Facebook: “After more than 12 years in Hebden Bridge, we have made the difficult decision to close our shop.
"Everything is now £15 and under in our closing down sale, so why not pop down and grab yourself a bargain!”
"When it’s gone, it’s gone!”
One customer left a message saying: “Oh no, that is a shame. It's a lovely clothes shop.”
Another shared: “Sorry to hear this. Although I now live in South London. I always visit your lovely shop when I’m ’up north’. Thank you.”
One said: “Sorry to hear this news.”
