Business to close: Hebden Bridge shop to shut after more than 12 years in business

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

A Hebden Bridge shop is set to close after more than 12 years in business.

Anya Rose Ladies Clothing on Crown Street is hosting a closing down sale ahead of the closure.

The ladies fashion boutique shared on Facebook: “After more than 12 years in Hebden Bridge, we have made the difficult decision to close our shop.

Anya Rose Ladies Clothing on Crown Street is hosting a closing down sale ahead of the closure. Picture: Google Street View

"Everything is now £15 and under in our closing down sale, so why not pop down and grab yourself a bargain!”

"When it’s gone, it’s gone!”

One customer left a message saying: “Oh no, that is a shame. It's a lovely clothes shop.”

Another shared: “Sorry to hear this. Although I now live in South London. I always visit your lovely shop when I’m ’up north’. Thank you.”

One said: “Sorry to hear this news.”

