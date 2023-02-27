Jack Wills, which was at Dean Clough, is understood to have closed.

Its shop in Axminster Mill is up for sale or let on property website RightMove with estate agents Walker Singleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A price is available on application.

The store opened at Dean Clough in 2012

The space is being advertised as “one of the most prominent sites in the Dean Clough complex with high visibility”.

The brochure says: “This characterful building is situated to the eastern point of the main car park adjacent to A and B Mills which are occupied by Covea Insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Internally, the property boasts impressive original features that are able to be incorporated into many different uses due to the open plan nature.

"Externally, the property boasts an idyllic stone flagged terraced area to the front with characterful Victorian-style gas lighting and plentiful on-site car parking.”