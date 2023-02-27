News you can trust since 1853
Business: Trendy clothing store Jack Wills shuts its Halifax branch at Dean Clough

A well-known clothing brand has shut its Halifax store and put its building up for sale.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 10:14am

Jack Wills, which was at Dean Clough, is understood to have closed.

Its shop in Axminster Mill is up for sale or let on property website RightMove with estate agents Walker Singleton.

A price is available on application.

The store opened at Dean Clough in 2012
The space is being advertised as “one of the most prominent sites in the Dean Clough complex with high visibility”.

The brochure says: “This characterful building is situated to the eastern point of the main car park adjacent to A and B Mills which are occupied by Covea Insurance.

"Internally, the property boasts impressive original features that are able to be incorporated into many different uses due to the open plan nature.

"Externally, the property boasts an idyllic stone flagged terraced area to the front with characterful Victorian-style gas lighting and plentiful on-site car parking.”

Jack Wills converted and restored the four-storey Axminster building in 2012.

