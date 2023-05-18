Established in 2006, Dawsongroup EMC is a supplier of self-drive municipal, industrial, and specialist vehicles for contract hire.

Since its inception almost 20 years ago, the firm has nurtured a reputation for outstanding customer service and best-in-class maintenance across a range of sectors — including, but not limited, to environmental, municipal, and civil.

The property – ideally situated on the highly-regarded Armytage Road Industrial Estate and close to the M62 – comprises a high-bay detached industrial warehouse with a large power and gas supply, as well as a large, secure yard. The firm’s new space also benefits from three ground-level, electric loading doors, and exceptional two-storey office facilities.

Managing director of Dawsongroup EMC, Glen Carruthers, said: “As the company continues its growth trajectory, it became time to seek larger premises from which to operate. The decision was made to rebuild on our current site, and source temporary accommodation. The unit on Armytage Road perfectly met our refined needs and we are extremely pleased the lease has been arranged so quickly.”

Tom Lamb, property manager for Towngate PLC, added: “We are happy to welcome Dawsongroup to our family of properties on Armytage Road. I can see that the location will work well for the business, boasting such close proximity to the motorway network, whilst they undertake the construction project at their existing site on Armytage Road, Brighouse.”

