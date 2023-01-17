The quirky videos posted by Xtreme Tech, on Union Street, are getting thousands – sometimes hundreds of thousands – of views on the social media platform.

Youngsters are flocking to visit the shop to buy the hugely in-demand Prime drink, the shop’s carefully-chosen Xtreme Candy sweets and have a go at the Xtreme Candy dance.

Some are coming from as far as Wakefield and Pontefract.

Sultana Imran and Imran Aziz at Xtreme Tech in Halifax town centre

The craze involves people showing off their moves. In return, they get a free ice-cream.

And it is not just any ice-cream. The shop stocks ice-cream my Mr Tee – the social media sensation who has more than a million followers across all his platform accounts.

The colourfully-dressed dessert king delights fans by driving around in his ice-cream van providing his tasty ice-cream and warm desserts, such as cookie dough.

Xtreme Tech is also providing a much more cost-friendly alternative to the now-notorious Wakey Wines, who have ben hitting international headlines by selling cans of Prime for a staggering £100 each.

Xtreme Tech in Halifax town centre

The drink made by KSI and Logan Paul has been quickly selling out at supermarkets, and Imran Aziz, who runs Xtreme Tech with his partner Sultana Imran, says they have had to import the popular drink in.

But, unlike Wakey Wines, Xtreme Tech sell bottles of the drink for only £1 a more than it costs them to buy them – at £10 a bottle – to keep their customers happy.

“Our customers were saying ‘please get Prime in’,” said Imran.

"We want to help parents and sell it to bring people in, not to make a huge profit.”

Xtreme Tech have two catchphrases for their videos – ‘Xtreme Tech, oi oi!’ and ‘Wakey Wines have got nothing on Xtreme Tech!’.

Imran and Sultana, who opened the shop two years ago, wanted it to become more than just a mobile phone store.

They started selling the pop fidget toys, which became popular last year, and have expanded their range so they now sell toys, slushies, ice-cream and sweets from Sultana’s Xtreme Candy sweet shop too.

The unusual mix is proving a massive hit.

"We’ve been shocked and overwhelmed by the response we’ve had,” said Imran.

“Last Saturday was our busiest day yet. We’re going to need to take on more staff.

"So many people are coming in wanting to have a go at the dance.

"We want to bring people into Halifax and hopefully that’s helping the rest of the town.”

Sultana added: “The kids love coming in and looking round. Often they’ll say they don’t have enough money that day, but I’ll give them a free ice-cream and they love it.

"Their parents then come in and tell us they appreciate it. We just want to put a smile on their faces.”

Xtreme Tech is giving away free ice-creams every Saturday until June.

