Business: Warm welcome for new pub which has opened in Brighouse
A new pub has opened in Brighouse – and its manager has some exciting plans.
Matt Connolly is running The Old Post Office, on Park Road in Brighouse, which opened just before Christmas.
He used to run a pub in Rochdale and said he has had a warm welcome since arriving in Brighouse.
"Everyone has been really lovely and the feedback has been nothing but positive,” he said.
The pub is owned by Amber Taverns, which also has Bow Legged With Brass on George Street in Halifax town centre and has carried out a major refurbishment.
Matt said people are quite how surprised how different the pub now looks when they step inside.
Cask ales will arrive on Friday (January 13) and he is hoping to introduce live music later this year.
The pub has an upstairs function room upstairs for birthdays and other celebrations for up to 100 people.
It is for people aged 18 and over and does not serve food.