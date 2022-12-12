Craig Whittaker asked people to nominate businesses for his Calder Valley Shop and Market of the Year Competition 2022.

More than 1,500 people voted and the winners were The Veg Shop in Brighouse and Elland Market.

This is the first year the competition has been held and more than 70 shops were nominated.

Craig Whittaker presents the team at The Veg Shop in Brighouse with their award

Sutcliffe’s Butchers in Elland, Roots Whole Food Market in Elland, Brick Shack in Brighouse and Ripponden Wine Company in Ripponden were runners up for ‘Best Shop’ while Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse markets were close runners up for ‘Best Market’.

“Calder Valley’s Shop and Market of the Year was a roaring success,” said Mr Whittaker.

"I would like to congratulate the winners, runners up and all those shops nominated. I would also like to thank the members of the public who voted for their favourite venues.

"It is vital that we back our local shops. They support communities and employ local people. The competition promoted local businesses across the Calder Valley, but most of all, it was a bit of fun.

"Whilst there had to be a winner, I would like to thank all the local establishments who got involved. They are clearly valued by all across the Calder Valley.

"As a former retailer myself, I know how challenging running a local business can be. We should all be proud to have such a diverse local offering. The success of our local trade is a credit to those whom work within the industry or support the sector with their custom.”