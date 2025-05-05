Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rising costs and high overheads have forced the closure of a popular Calderdale deli.

North’s Seasonal Kitchen, on Commercial Street in Brighouse, has announced it is closing.

The owners there say it is “no longer financial viable to continue”.

"As some of you may already know, it is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our doors for the final time” says their post.

North's Seasonal Kitchen in Brighouse

"It has been an absolute pleasure getting to know you all over the last 10 years and we thank you for your custom.

"Unfortunately, with rising costs and high overheads it is no longer financially viable for us to continue.

"It wasn’t an easy decision but we know it was the right one.

"We’d like to thank our amazing team for their continued support and dedication and we will be eternally grateful.

"And to our customers, you have made these 10 years amazing and we have made some fantastic friends and acquaintances along the way.

"Thank you again for your support, it will not be forgotten.”

Many have been expressing their dismay at the news.

One posted: “It’s been a pleasure coming into your lovely shop with the best home cooked and made food! I’m heartbroken for you! But be proud of what you and the family and your staff have achieved! It’s a true blow for the town!”

Another said: “Brighouse has lost somewhere that has built such an amazing reputation and community. So sad that this is happening to so many small businesses.”